FBR asks taxpayers to beware of fake emails

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue on Saturday clarified that the revenue body had not sent any e-mail containing a list of defaulters to taxpayers, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the FBR asked taxpayers to beware of the fake emails. The revenue body said that it had received information that some hackers were misusing the name of the FBR to fetch the financial data from the people.

FBR advised taxpayers to avoid such emails. The emails are being sent from [email protected] which is not an official email address of the FBR, it added.

Earlier on March 1, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had published the Active Taxpayers’ List (ATL) for Tax Year 2020.

According to the ATL, more than 2.6 million income tax returns were filed during the tax year under review as compared to 2.4 million filed during the previous tax year, showing an increase of 8 per cent.

The FBR had said the names of those who filed income tax returns within the stipulated time and after the deadline was extended figure on the ATL.

