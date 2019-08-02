FBR tightens noose around flight attendants

KARACHI: Widening the scope of tax net in the country, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started taking steps to make flight attendants a part of the tax system.

As per details, the tax watchdog has abolished the cash payment on the domestic slip allowance of the air cabin crew.

The allowance will now be added to the salaries of flight attendants, as per FBR.

The administration said that the objective of this new rule is to increase tax collection.

On the other hand, FBR issued notices to the renowned hospitals of Karachi a few days earlier to disclose the income details of physicians and surgeons.

A large number of doctors and surgeons were found involved in tax evasion despite having registered with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), revealed in the FBR documents.

The revenue authority sent notices to the 30 major hospitals of Karachi in order to seek income details of doctors and surgeons along with their computerised national identity card (CNIC) numbers and names.

It is worth mentioning that the number of taxpayers in Pakistan has increased by 700,000 over a year’s period, according to statistics shared by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

