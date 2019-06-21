FBR traces out 13500 expensive, luxury cars in Sindh

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has tightened the noose against tax defaulters, owning expensive cars and living a luxurious life without caring about their civic responsibilities, ARY News reported on Friday.

The taxation authority has gathered a data of the people owning luxury cars in Sindh, sources said.

According to the data of the FBR, 13500 luxurious cars running in Sindh province. These pricey cars included 9230 double-cabin vehicles. Apart of it 1605 land-cruisers, 1970 Prado and 45 most expensive Audi vehicles were also traced in the province.

The FBR list also traced out 272 luxury Mercedes cars and 71 BMW vehicles running in Sindh.

The taxation authority has issued notices to the owners of luxury cars. The car owners have been cautioned to take benefit of the tax amnesty scheme until June 30. Those who will not avail the facility would have to face legal action from July 1st.

Those illegally owning cars and assets could be awarded seven year jail term and confiscation of assets under the benami law.

Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi, while talking to media has announced that the deadline of the tax amnesty scheme would not be extended from June 30.

