FBR transfers 2100 officers and workers across country

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) transfers 2100 employees stationed in major cities of the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Notifications were issued in 16 cities to officers ranging from grades 9 to 16.

FBR offices of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Faisalabad saw transfers.

Hyderabad, Quetta, Abbottabad, Sukkur, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Bahwalpur, Sargodha also saw transfers and postings.

726 FBR employees, officers and workers alike from Karachi have been asked to be transferred.

656 from Lahore, 357 from Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been transferred, revealed the notification.

The Federal Board of Revenue on July 3 announced that Rs70bn revenue was collected through ‘Asset Declaration Scheme’.

A FBR spokesperson told the journalists that a total 110,000 people had taken benefit from the tax amnesty scheme and added that over 25,000 people were in pipeline.

Last year, 84,000 people had availed the scheme and over Rs 124bn revenue had been collected, said that spokesperson.

