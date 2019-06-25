FBR decides to bring unregistered doctors into tax net  

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to broaden tax base, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Tuesday decided to bring unregistered doctors into tax net, ARY News reported.

In a letter to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), FBR sought details of its members within 10 days.

All the doctors registered with the PMDC were bound to file their tax returns, FBR said and added that most of its members were not filing their tax returns.

Earlier on February 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to adopt new and reformed system for the tax collection and create ease for expansion of tax net in the country.

Read More: PM Imran directs FBR to expand tax net, expose tax evaders

“Tax defaulters are enemies of the nation, they should be exposed,” PM Khan had said while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad regarding tax collection in Pakistan.

Chairman FBR had briefed the prime minister about steps being taken to bring defaulters into the tax net.

The prime minister had been apprised that rupees 1.3 billion had been recovered from under trial more than 6,000 cases of the people, having high net worth.

More than Rs6 billion tax had been collected by the FBR in the cases related to off-shore companies so far, FBR chairman had said.

