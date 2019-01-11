RAWALPINDI: At least two terrorists were killed in Balochistan by the Pakistan army on Friday, said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), intelligence based operations were conducted on suspected terrorist hideouts in the areas of Kalat, Kharan and Maiwand as part of the on-going operation Radd ul Fassad by the Frontier Corp (FC).

Weapons and ammunition including sub-machine guns (SMGs), improvised explosives devices (IEDs), mines, rocket propelled grenades (RPG) and communication equipment were also recovered.

Last week, at least one terrorist was killed by security forces during an IBO in North Waziristan.

Security forces conducted an IBO on a suspected terrorist hideout in Tehsil Spinwam and recovered literature related to IEDs, SMGs , hand grenades, spare magazines and communication equipment.

The Pakistan Army also shot down two Indian spy quadcopters along the line of control. The first one was struck down in Bagh sector at the LoC whereas the second one was shot down in Satwal sector.

“Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC, Inshaa Allah,” said Director General ISPR Asif Ghafoor.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian Army has a habit of pulling off such shenanigans because this is not the first time an India drone has been intercepted while violating Pakistani airspace.

Last year in October, an Indian quadcopter “spying across LOC in Rakhchakri sector” was shot down by Pakistan Army shooters.

In November 2016, a similar UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) that intruded into Pakistan was shot down in Rakhchikri sector.

