FC foils bid to smuggle diesel

PANJGUR: Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of diesel into Pakistan from Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the FC authorities, the action was taken in Panjgur area of the province, seizing eight oil tankers.

“It contained 229500 litres of smuggled diesel,” they said adding that further action against the culprits was underway.

In May this year, Customs officials on Wednesday foiled the bid to smuggle diesel and betel nut from abroad during a raid in Kolpur near Quetta.

The Customs officials said 200 drums of diesel, 590 bags of betel nut and 400 tyres were confiscated. They said the seized goods were worth Rs40 million.

They said they had also carried out raids in Khuzdar, Dera Murad Jamali and Buleli areas.

