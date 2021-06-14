Four FC personnel martyred in Quetta IED blast

RAWALPINDI: A junior commissioned officer (JCO) among four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred in an explosion in Quetta on Monday, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, “Terrorists targeted FC troops, employed for security of Marget Mines on Marget-Quetta road using and improvised explosive device (IED).”

Four personnel of FC Balochistan embraced martyrdom in the attack. They were identified as Subedar Sardar All Khan, Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, Sepoy Muhammad Anwar and Sepoy Awais Khan.

After the attack, a large scale area sanitization operation has been launched to hunt the terrorists.

ISPR said that such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

“Security forces are determined to neutralize their naferious designs even at the cost of blood and lives,” the military’s media wing added.

Read More: Four FC soldiers martyred, six wounded in terrorist attacks in Quetta, Turbat: ISPR

Earlier on June 1, four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers had been martyred and six others sustained injuries in separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat.

The military’s media wing had said in a statement that the FC post was targeted by terrorists near Pir Ismail Ziarat in the first incident. During the exchange fire, five terrorists had been killed and eight were injured as the FC troops responded to the attack promptly.

Comments

comments