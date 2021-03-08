Two FC personnel martyred after vehicle overturns in KP

KHYBER: Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred on Monday after their vehicle overturned in Landi Kotal, a town in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, an FC vehicle overturned in the Landi Kotal area, leading to the death of Havildar Banaras and Lance Naik Ameer Jan.

“We have shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital,” they said.

Earlier in October 2019, two soldiers of the Frontier Corps Balochistan were martyred and five others wounded when their vehicle collided with a truck near Dalbandin in Chagai district.

The FC personnel were going back to Dalbandin after performing security duty of pilgrims when they met the accident.

Read More: DI Khan road accident leaves 4 FC personnel martyred, 8 injured

The dead and injured personnel were shifted to the Frontier Corps hospital in Dalbandin where the injured were given medical treatment and later referred to Quetta for further treatment.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Abdul Qadir and Sepoy Abdul Aziz whose dead bodies are being sent to their native places.

