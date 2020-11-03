RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Frontier Corps was martyred after terrorists opened fire from across the Afghanistan border at a security post in the Manzaikai sector of Balochistan’s Zhob district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, a 22-year-old FC soldier named Fakhar Abbas was martyred and the other two soldiers were injured after terrorists opened fire on security forces border post in the Manzaikai sector.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Pakistan has consistently been raising the issue with Afghanistan authorities for effective border management on their side of the border to check cross border terrorist incidents,” the ISPR further said in a statement.

Read More: Six FC personnel martyred in attack on OGDC’s convoy in Balochistan

Last month, at least six security personnel had been martyred when unidentified armed men ambushed a convoy of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) in Makran division of Balochistan.

According to Levies officials, two vehicles of the security forces were traveling with the OGDC’s employees to Karachi when the terrorists targeted the convey with heavy machineguns and shells on the Makran Coastal Highway in Makran division.

Read More: One FC soldier martyred, two injured in firing from across Afghan border

During the encounter, six security personnel embraced martyrdom while all the employees of OGDC remained safe, said the officials. The attackers fled when more security personnel reached the area.

Later, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the militants.

Comments

comments