Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


FC soldier embraces martyrdom, two wounded in cross border attack from Afghanistan

FC soldier martyred

 RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Frontier Corps was martyred after terrorists opened fire from across the Afghanistan border at a security post in the Manzaikai sector of  Balochistan’s Zhob district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, a 22-year-old FC soldier named Fakhar Abbas was martyred and the other two soldiers were injured after terrorists opened fire on security forces border post in the Manzaikai sector.

“Pakistan has consistently been raising the issue with Afghanistan authorities for effective border management on their side of the border to check cross border terrorist incidents,” the ISPR further said in a statement.

Read More: Six FC personnel martyred in attack on OGDC’s convoy in Balochistan

Last month, at least six security personnel had been martyred when unidentified armed men ambushed a convoy of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) in Makran division of Balochistan.

According to Levies officials, two vehicles of the security forces were traveling with the OGDC’s employees to Karachi when the terrorists targeted the convey with heavy machineguns and shells on the Makran Coastal Highway in Makran division.

Read More: One FC soldier martyred, two injured in firing from across Afghan border

During the encounter, six security personnel embraced martyrdom while all the employees of OGDC remained safe, said the officials. The attackers fled when more security personnel reached the area.

Later, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the militants.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Fayyaz Chohan summons report over facilities provided to PML-N leaders in jail

Pakistan

Winter holidays likely to start from second week of Nov in Punjab schools

Must Read

PPP tried to escalate chaos but faced blowback: Shibli Faraz

Pakistan

Kisan Ittehad Pakistan calls-off strike after successful talks


ARY NEWS URDU