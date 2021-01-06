FC soldier embraces martyrdom in Mohmand cross-border attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on a military check-post in Mohamand district of the KP province, ARY NEWS reported quoting the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan fired across the international border on a military post in Mohmand District, which was responded promptly by the security personnel.

“During an exchange of fire, the FC soldier, Sepoy Fazal Wahid received bullet injury and embraced martyrdom,” the military’s media wing said.

It said that the martyred soldier was aged 25 years and a resident of the Shangla area in Swat.

In a similar incident in November 2020, a soldier of the Frontier Corps was martyred after terrorists opened fire from across the Afghanistan border at a security post in the Manzaikai sector of Balochistan’s Zhob district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Read More: One FC soldier martyred, two injured in firing from across Afghan border

According to ISPR, a 22-year-old FC soldier named Fakhar Abbas was martyred and the other two soldiers were injured after terrorists opened fire on security forces border post in the Manzaikai sector.

“Pakistan has consistently been raising the issue with Afghanistan authorities for effective border management on their side of the border to check cross border terrorist incidents,” the ISPR further said in a statement.

