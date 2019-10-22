ISLAMABAD: Fearing his arrest at the hands of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday seeking bail before arrest, ARY News reported.

He filed a petition, citing the NAB chairman, the Investigation Wing-II’s deputy director, and investigation officer as respondents.

A division bench, headed by the IHC chief justice, will take up the petition tomorrow.

Akram Durrani states in his petition that he has been cooperating with the anti-graft watchdog in its probe against him. He said he was in Quetta due to political activities when he learnt that his arrest warrants have been issued by the bureau to stop him from garnering support for his party’s upcoming Azadi March.

He said he was granted protective bail by the Balochistan High Court on Oct 10 and feard that he will likely be arrested by the bureau once his protective bail ceases to have an effect. He pleaded with the court to grant him bail before arrest.

Earlier today, Durrani appeared before an investigation team of NAB probing an assets beyond means case against him.

He submitted a reply to the questionnaire given to him by the anti-corruption watchdog’s investigators.

Sources said that Durrani submitted answers to the 15 questions and also provided particulars of assets belonging to him and his family.

