LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from issuing arrest warrants for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed Latif without prior information.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi, disposed of the petition, directing the corruption watchdog to inform it in advance about whether it wants to arrest the petitioner.

Mr Latif stated in his petition that the corruption watchdog has launched a probe against him on allegations of amassing wealth through illegal means. The provincial anti-corruption establishment had already wrapped up an asset inquiry against him, he said.

“I am being subjected to vengeance for being a PML-N MNA,” he alleged, pleading with the high court to restrain the anti-graft watchdog from taking any action against him and approve his pre-arrest bail.

Earlier, on Dec 24, the National Accountability Bureau had summoned Javed Latif to appear on 1st January for questioning in a case pertaining to an inquiry about assets beyond means of income.

Javed Latif has reportedly been summoned again for providing an incomplete record with regard to the inquiry.

Mian Anwar Latif, Mian Munawar Latif, and Mian Amjad Latif have also been summoned by the NAB Lahore bureau.

The accountability bureau has also summoned Mian Akhtar Latif and Javed Latif’s son Ahsan Latif while a questionnaire has been sent to his mother Wilayat Latif to file a reply.

The bureau had earlier twice issued call-up notices to seven persons including Javed Latif.

According to NAB sources, the first notice was served on them on December 12, while the second notice on December 18. Javed Latif submitted a reply on behalf of all seven members of the family on Dec 23.

The head of the combined investigation team of the accountability watchdog directed him to submit other documents for inquiry at the next hearing on Jan 1st.

