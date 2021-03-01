KARACHI: Fearing arrest in the alleged illegal appointments case, former chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Monday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for bail before arrest.

The development comes after the issuance of the call-up notice by the National Accountability Bureau to Qaim Ali Shah. The Pakistan People’s Party stalwart has pleaded with the SHC to approve his bail before arrest.

The former chief minister Sindh is already facing a separate NAB inquiry.

According to the anti-graft body, Qaim Ali Shah is accused of abusing his powers while being CM Sindh and allowed 43 acres of land in Brohi Goth, Nazimabad.

The former chief minister is also facing charges of massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for the installation of solar streetlights across the province.

The senior PPP leader has won seven out of eight general elections he contested, becoming a MPA six times, and Member of National Assembly (MNA) and senator once. Shah completed his 2nd term as Chief Minister of Sindh on 21 March 2013.

He was once again, for the third time, elected to the office of chief minister of Sindh after the 2013 general elections. In July 2016, the PPP leadership decided to replace Shah with Murad Ali Shah as CM Sindh.

