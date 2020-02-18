Senator Rehman Malik to write, produce feature film on woes of Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Senator Rehman Malik of Pakistan People Party (PPP) announced on Tuesday to produce a full-length movie on the plight of Indian Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The senator apprising the media about the idea said that whilst penning down a book dedicated to the bravery of Kashmiri individuals and the struggles that have to go through each day under Indian occupation he thought about making a feature film on the important matter.

Malik said that he was in the process of writing the script of the movie the onus of which he has taken upon himself.

The senator said that he aims to promote and highlight occupied Kashmir’s human rights violations and persevering spirit throughout their lives which have been spent in captivity and fighting for there just right for self-determination.

Malik said that he has not finalised the cast and direction for the film as yet but looks to concentrate on these aspects after he is done with the script.

Yesterday, The premier highlighted the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

He added that India’s belligerent rhetoric, intensified ceasefire violations on the LoC, and other aggressive actions were imperilling peace and security in the region.

