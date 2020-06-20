Fed govt, clerics sit together to devise SOPs ahead of Eid ul Adha  

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has started consultation with the clerics to devise standard operating procedures (SOPs) ahead of Eid ul Adha as health authorities predicted a peak in COVID-19 cases during July and August in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The religious event that would fall in the last dates of the July would saw sale and purchase of a large number of sacrificial animals before the Eid.

کورونا وبا سےمحفوظ عید الاضحیٰ کیلئے SOPs کی تیاری کیلئے علماء و مشائخ کیساتھ مشاورتی اجلاس، وفاقی وزیر مذہبی امور کی زیر صدارت اجلاس میں وزیر داخلہ، مشیر صحت، پارلیمانی سیکرٹری، صوبائی حکومتی ارکان کی شرکت۔ pic.twitter.com/OhgH2ax87P — Pir Dr. Noor ul Haq Qadri (Official) (@MORAisbOfficial) June 20, 2020



The government delegation led by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Affairs Dr Zafar Mirza, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and others met with the clerics and religious leaders.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr Zafar Mirza said that the month of July would prove devastating if proper precautions were not adopted to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“Pakistan is already amongst the countries to witness third-highest ratio of increase in COVID-19 cases,” he said.

During the consultative process, suggestions were submitted from both sides to adopt a proper way to celebrate the festive event so that COVID-19 precautions are not compromised.

The religious leaders were of the view that they have supported and implemented the 20-point government devised SOPs during Ramadan and Eidul Fitr. “We will continue to extend our cooperation with the authorities on tackling the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” they said.

Noor ul Haq Qadri while speaking on the occasion said that they had to observe religious obligations during Eid ul Adha while keeping in view the health concerns.

