Fed govt received over Rs4.8 bn COVID-19 donations, NA told  

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has received more than Rs 4.8 billion donations for tackling COVID-19 pandemic in the country, ARY NEWS reported on Monday quoting details provided to the National Assembly.

According to the details submitted to the National Assembly, the federal government received over Rs4.84 donations of which the overseas Pakistanis contributed an amount of Rs 1.06 billion.

The funds provided from the masses with the country for COVID-19 relief activities is over Rs 3.78 billion, the data shared during the NA proceedings revealed as it was informed that all of the amounts are currently with the federal government.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in April this year urged the nation to generously donate in the PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 set up to fight the coronavirus.

In a tweet, PM Imran Khan said this fund will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown.

He said the people should send their tax-deductible donation to account no 4162786786, National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi.

For those who deposit money in this account and declare it in tax statements, will get tax exemptions based on it.”

