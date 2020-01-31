Fed govt begins in-house action over flour crisis, 11 officials made OSD

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has begun an in-house operation against officials involved in wheat smuggling that led to flour crisis in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, 11 officials hailing from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Customs were made officer on special duty (OSD) over for their alleged involvement in the facilitating the smuggling of wheat from the country.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was also directed to initiate a probe against the concerned officials.

Earlier, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said that action would be taken against those responsible for the flour crisis in the country if named by the committee formed to probe the matter.

Talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Off The Record’, he said that a committee is formed to identify the culprits involved in hatching up flour crisis and it is the right of masses that the government matters should be made public.

“Prime Minister [Imran Khan] will bring forward the names of those responsible for the crisis in the country,” he announced.

Read More: CM Buzdar removes assistant commissioner over flour crisis in Jaranwala

Dar, however, lamented that the opposition parties played politics on the issue rather than resolving it during the crisis-time.

Responding to the Railways Minister remarks of knowing about the mafia behind the flour crisis, the adviser said that if he had known the names, he would have immediately conveyed it to the prime minister.

He said that the federal government resolved the flour crisis in the country and anyone within the PTI ranks would suffer the consequences if found enjoying on the taxpayers’ money.

