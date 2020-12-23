Fed govt appoints managing directors in SSGC, SNGPL

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has appointed the managing directors of the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification, Ali Javaid Hamdani has been appointed as MD of the SNGPL while Imran Maniar is appointed as the MD of the SSGC.

The appointments have been made for a period of three years, it read.

It is pertinent to mention here that the appointments were made after a thorough selection process and approval from the federal cabinet.

Besides this, the federal governmnet has recently also made other key appointmnets including the approval given by the federal cabinet regarding the appointment of Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz as the chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on December 15.

The approval was given by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who presided over the cabinet meeting in Islamabad. The meeting discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country.

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz will replace Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, who took charge as the NDMA chairman in May 2019.

Last week Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prime Minister appreciated the services of the retired officer and wished him well for his future endeavors.

The role of NDMA remained crucial during Covid-19 and in natural disasters like floods this year in Sindh and Punjab areas.

