Fed govt asked to approach court against Nawaz’s plea for bail extension  

LAHORE: Punjab government on Wednesday conveyed its decision denying extension in bail plea to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif to the federal government, ARY NEWS reported.

A letter was written to the federal authorities by Punjab government along with the enclosed copy of the provincial cabinet’s decision on the matter today.

According to sources, the letter stated that the provincial government has decided against an extension in bail plea of Nawaz Sharif on the recommendations of a special committee. “The federal government shall ratify the province’s decision,” it asked.

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat confirmed the development and said that it is the federal government that would approach the trial court dealing with the matter.

“Therefore, we have conveyed a letter to them with our decision in order to take up the matter with the relevant court,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Punjab government rejected the request of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for extension in the bail plea.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Provincial health minister Yasmeen Rashid, announced not to accept Nawaz’s plea for extension in bail.

Basharat said that Nawaz has been given 16 weeks to seek treatment in London, yet he was never admitted in a hospital.

Earlier on Monday, a committee formed for suggestions over ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports in connection with extension in his bail plea has recommended not to extend the bail of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said the committee in its report, sent to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, has recommended against extension in the bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

The report has been made collectively by the Punjab home department and medical board.

