Fed govt not afraid of any move from opposition parties: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said that a report identifying those responsible for the flour and sugar crisis will come in the month of March, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the ARY NEWS programme Sawal Yeh Hai, he said that the government was not afraid of any moves from opposition parties as they understand their feelings as to how difficult it is to pass time while being in opposition.

“Before launching any move against the incumbent government, the PML-N should bring back Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif,” he said and added that if the opposition wants any in house change then it should go ahead with the plans.

Speaking on 18th amendment during the programme, Usman Dar said that the parliament is the forum to hold debate on the amendment.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Musadik Malik said that the party supports the 18th amendment and has no intention to back any move against it.

He said that the PML-N delegation had not visited MQM-P headquarters for discussing any move to derail the government.

No talks on money bill was held during the MQM meeting,” he said and added that they would also meet other Sindh stakeholders including Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday rejected an impression created from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal of the party’s support for the early elections in the country.

His remarks have created an impression that MQM-P has supported early polls in the country, said a statement issued from the party’s spokesman.

The party said they have only supported rule of constitution and electoral reforms in the country. “It is inappropriate to give an impression of MQM-P’s support for the early polls suggestion in the country,” the spokesman said.

