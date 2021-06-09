Federal board issues revised schedule of matric, inter examinations

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday issued the final date sheet of matric and intermediate examinations, ARY News reported.

According to a revised schedule, the intermediate exams will begin from July 10 and continue until July 30.

Similarly, the matric exams of elective subjects will start from July 12 and continue till July 30. Grade 9 and 11 examinations would be taken in August, according to a new schedule issued by the FBISE.

The FBISE will announce SSC part-II and Intermediate examination results in September.

It is to be noted that the federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on June 2 that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in today’s Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood had once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

“Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

