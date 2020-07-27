Federal cabinet likely to approve formation of commission on petrol crisis

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to approve the formation of a high-powered commission to probe into the petrol crisis in its forthcoming session on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

A 13-point agenda has been released pertaining to the upcoming session of the federal cabinet that includes the discussion and approval of a high-powered commission to investigate into petrol crisis.

The federal cabinet’s session will be held on Tuesday (today) under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Officials of concerned ministries will give briefings to the federal cabinet members regarding the dues of media houses and economic indicators of the country.

Read: Investigation committee formed to ascertain reasons for petrol crisis

The participants of the meeting will also hold discussions over the petrol import and Euro-V diesel. Moreover, a progress report will be presented before the cabinet members regarding the status of institutional reforms.

A draft law consisting of the rules and regulations for the appointment of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman and members will also be tabled in the upcoming session.

The federal cabinet is also expected to approve decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on July 22.

Sources said that the federal cabinet will also approve the appointment of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the state-owned, Universal Service Fund (USF), a subordinate entity of the Ministry of Information Technology.

Comments

comments