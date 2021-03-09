Federal cabinet recommends changing anti-Covid slogan after CII advice  

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet has suggested changing the anti-COVID-19 slogan ‘Corona se darna nahin larna hai’ (Don’t be afraid of corona, fight it) after a recommendation from the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) against it, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan today mulled over a petition filed before the Lahore High Court (LHC) for changing the anti-Covid tag line, suggesting that it should be replaced with the new slogan: ‘Corona waba hai, ehtiyat jis ki shifa hai’ (Corona is pandemic, precaution is its cure).

The federal cabinet was of the view that the CII has given its observation on the matter which stated that the pandemic is a warning from Almighty Allah and calls on masses to return to him and seek forgiveness.

The cabinet was of the view that for an awareness campaign against COVID-19, it would be appropriate to say ‘Corona waba hai, ehtiyat jis ki shifa hai’.

Read More: Active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan again surpass 18,000

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has launched a vaccination process to overcome the pandemic. Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination will start from March 10 (tomorrow).

“Beginning with the senior-most citizens, who will receive SMS with instructions on their cell phones,” he tweeted.

Pak Covid-19 vaccination, next phase – starting 10 March, inshallah. Beginning with the senior most citizens, who will receive SMS with instructions on their cell phones — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 9, 2021

Comments

comments