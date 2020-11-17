Cabinet approves waiving tax, duty on Covid preventive products’ import

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet approved on Tuesday waiving duty and tax on the import of Covid-19 preventive products, reported ARY News, quoting sources.

The cabinet that met today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair gave the go-ahead to establishment of Pakistan Medical Authority. It also approved extending the online visa facility to 16 more countries.

The federal cabinet green-lighted the appointment of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board’s chairperson and deferred a decision on the issuance of a notification regarding members of Paris Council Pakistan.

It also deferred the re-constitution of state-owned Pakistan Television (PTV) Corporation’s board of directors.

The cabinet endorsed the decisions made by its economic coordination committee in its October 28 and November 5 meetings and the October 21 and November 5 decisions of its committee on legislation.

The meeting deferred endorsement of the October 19 decisions of the cabinet committee on institutional reforms and approved the appointment of the National Medical Dental Board’s chairman.

