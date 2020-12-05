Federal cabinet to mull over diplomatic ties with France on Dec 08

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet meeting to be headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan will take up the matter regarding formulating a policy in regard to diplomatic ties with France on December 08, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that on October 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the publication of blasphemous cartoons to target Islam and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in France and said that President Emmanuel Macron attacked and hurt sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world.

Besides this, the cabinet meeting headed by Imran Khan would mull over a 14-point agenda including restructuring the boards of six power supply companies.

The meeting would be presented the names of new members of the boards of FESCO, HESCO, IESCO, LESCO, PESCO, and KESCO for approval.

The meeting would also approve the construction of the federal courts complex in Karachi.

The cabinet would also approve the appointments of managing director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), MD of the House Building Finance Company (HBFC), and executive director of the State Life Insurance Company.

The meeting would also mull over to lift certain restrictions on the export of the arms and ammunition of the prohibited bore weapons.

A joint financial statement of the Centre and provinces would also be presented before the cabinet.

The agenda of the meeting also carries the approval of the dentistry quota for the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University in Islamabad.

The cabinet would also approve the restructuring of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee.

