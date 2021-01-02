Federal cabinet meeting summoned on January 05

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet on January 05 to mull over the COVID-19 situation in the country besides deciding on other important national affairs, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the cabinet meeting headed by Imran Khan would mull over a nine-point agenda including a briefing on rising COVID-19 cases and measures taken to tackle them.

The cabinet would decide on summaries of seven ministries and divisions after a briefing on them.

The cabinet would also mull over the appointment of Press Council of Pakistan members besides also mulling over to approve a name for the chairman of the board of directors of Pakistan Expo Centres.

The cabinet would also be briefed over a hearing on the trade organization act.

The agenda also included the formation of an inspection committee for registration of fish processing plants, resolution of a dispute between railways and defence ministry over the construction of a multi-storey building in Nowshera and review on cabinet decision regarding establishment taken during a 1997 meeting.

The meeting would also approve the decisions of the cabinet sub-committee on institutional reforms taken on 17 December besides also approving a decision on cases by legislation’s sub-committee on December 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last cabinet meeting was held on December 29, where matters relating to the appointment of FBR chairman, gas load shedding, approval of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the FBI, US and the NAB and other issues.

