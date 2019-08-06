ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Federal Cabinet scheduled to take place on Wednesday has been adjourned till August 8 due to the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

A 12-point agenda would come under discussion in the meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s Office in the capital.

The agenda includes discussion on proposals for new public-interest initiatives, and construction of high-rise buildings in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Multan.

It will also grant approval for renewal of the license of a private charter jet operator in the country.

Removal of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) and approval of Draft Pakistan Allied Health Professional & Paramedics Council Act 2019 are also part of the agenda.

It will also give a go-ahead to a piece of legislation for the establishment of Federal Institute of Hyderabad.

Read More: Any Indian aggression to meet befitting response: NSC

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday.

Sources said that Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership will meet in Islamabad for the second time in a week to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the NSC meeting.

The meeting will be briefed about the measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government to deal with the Indian move about revoking Kashmir’s special status.

Comments

comments