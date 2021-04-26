Federal cabinet meeting summoned to fix retail price of COVID-19 vaccines

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of the federal cabinet on Tuesday in order to discuss 12-point agenda that also include the prices of COVID-19 vaccines, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office.

According to sources, the cabinet will approve the implementation of Mandatory Service Act for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees. The cabinet will also be briefed on PIA s restructuring plan.

A summary of special exemptions for the implementation of four fast-track projects of the Ministry of Health is also on the agenda of the federal cabinet. The cabinet will also approve the appointment of Chief Executive of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation

The cabinet will also endorse decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) during its two previous meetings. The decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation will be ratified.

In the last cabinet meeting, the federal cabinet approved setting up a database for record-keeping of demand and supply of essential food commodities.

Sources relayed the cabinet accorded its approval for transporting armed vehicles of the United Nations (UN) from Karachi to Kabul. It deferred a decision on a summary regarding exempting the Kartarpur Corridor project from the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

