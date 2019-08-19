Federal cabinet to discuss nine-point agenda tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss nine-point agenda including Kashmir conflict, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will brief the cabinet members about so far progress made on the Kashmir issue and situation after the UNSC session will also come under discussion.

The cabinet will also review the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and recommendations of the Special Committee on Kashmir will also be presented in the meeting.

The meeting will also get a briefing from the ministry of communications to review its one-year performance.

Approval of Rs.5billion loan for the low costing houses and Pak-Turk Strategic Economic Framework will also be green signaled.

The two bills related to domestic violence and Christian Marriage-Divorce’s approval is also on the agenda of the meeting.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Read more: UNSC meeting nullifies Indian claim that IoK is its internal matter: Maleeha Lodhi

Earlier, the UNSC met behind the closed doors in over five decades to discuss the Kashmir issue upon the request of Pakistan and China.

The meeting was convened following the Indian government’s recent decision to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments