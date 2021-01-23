Federal cabinet to decide on price of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of a federal cabinet on January 26 to decide regarding the prices of the COVID-19 vaccines, which the federal authorities said could be available in the country by March this year, ARY NEWS reported.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that China will provide 500,000 doses of its Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31 and thanked “friend” Beijing for its generosity.

Qureshi said that China has offered Pakistan to send an airplane and airlift the vaccine doses.

Besides this, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday announced that the government will provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge to the general public across the country.

After clinical trial, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved AstraZeneca and Sinopharm’s vaccines for emergency use in the country, he said, adding that Pakistan would initially procure over 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines.

He further said that the government will provide 1 million doses of the vaccine to the general public during the first quarter of the current year.

Other agenda items

Other than setting the price of the COVID-19 vaccine, the cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan would also mull over 16 other agenda items during the meeting at the PM House which included a review of political, economic, and revenue affairs of the country.

The cabinet would also decide on issuing a local or international Sukook bond in return for vacant space of Fatima Jinnah Park or F-9 Park in Islamabad.

Progress on Broadsheet case would also be mulled besides briefings on National Disaster Risk Management Fund, Future Administration fund, and restructuring and austerity process.

The meeting would also approve the dates and schedule for the local bodies’ elections in the cantonment areas.

Implementation of Essential Services Act in Security Printing Corporation and NIFT besides also approving financial audit of NADRA accounts for the year 2020.

Comments

comments