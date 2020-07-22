Web Analytics
Federal cabinet reshuffle: Portfolios of Shahzad Akbar, Malik Amin changed

ISLAMABAD: The portfolios of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar, and Adviser to PM on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, have been changed in the latest reshuffle in the federal cabinet, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar, has been appointed as an adviser on interior. The position of Shahzad Akbar as the interior adviser will be equivalent to the federal minister.

Moreover, the portfolio of Adviser to PM on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, was also changed. He has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) On Climate Change.

