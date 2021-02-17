Federal govt notifies cut in passport fee

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Wednesday notified a cut in the fee of a 10-year passport after Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced the decision a day before, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the Director General Immigration, the fee of the 10-year passport is set at Rs4500 for the normal procedure and Rs7500 for an urgent procedure.

Earlier, according to the online portal of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, Rs 5400 were charged for the routine process of a 10-year passport while Rs9000 were charged for an urgent process.

Moreover, the charges for the five-year passport have remained unchanged as per the notification. The authorities would charge Rs3000 for the routine process of a five-year passport while Rs 5000 would be charged for an urgent process.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced on Tuesday that the government has cut the fee for a ten-year validity passport by 50 per cent.

Addressing a press conference, he asked people to apply for passports that are valid for up to ten years in order to reduce the burden on passport office.

The minister said the network of NADRA offices will be expanded at tehsil headquarters level and the NADRA will issue 100,000 identity cards in a day.

