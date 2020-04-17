Federal government has its priorities wrong: Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a Twitter statement on Friday criticised the federal government for not announcing “major relief packages” for doctors and nurses fighting at the front line of the war against the coronavirus and daily wagers affected by the lockdown.

However, he added, a package for construction sector has been announced, which shows the federal government’s interest in profit over the human life.

“Our value for profit over human life is driving our response to a health crisis. the federal government has its priorities wrong and the whole country could suffer as a result,” the young PPP leader said.

“Support our health care system. Support our laborers. Support those who need it most.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bhutto-Zardari chaired a video link meeting of leaders from Gilgit Baltistan, who briefed him about the Covid-19 situation and told the chairman that even Chinese government provided relief package to GB but the federal government did nothing.

The doctors in GB are working without PPEs and Dr. Osama Riaz lost his life due to the negligence of the federal government, they said.

The PPP chairman thanked the Chinese government and said that the federal government must also give relief package to GB.

