Federal government gets ten more days for ECP appointments

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday has granted ten more days to the federal government for the appointments of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

The hearing of the case was presided over by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Apprising the court about the latest development for the appointments in Pakistan’s supreme electoral body, the legal adivsor of the National Assembly said, yesterday’s meeting between the government and opposition remained positive.

He pleaded the court to give time of ten more days to the federal government in this regard and added he was asked to do so.

Chief Justice IHC, Justice Athar Minallah said that it’s responsibility of everyone to maintain the dignity of the Parliament.

The Parliament is a supreme institution, where elected members sit for legislation through masses vote.

The court accepting the plea to give more time to the federal government for appointments of the members in the ECP, adjourned the hearing till January 27.

Earlier, government and opposition held a consultation meeting to deliberate on the hiring of Chief Election Commissioner and two other members.

In the meeting, Fakhar Imam, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umarr, Pervez Khattak and Ali Muhammad Khan represented government while Shazia Marri, Naveed Qamar, Mushahid Ullah Khan Khan, Rana Tanveer, Rana Sanaullah and Shaza Fatima took part from opposition side.

