Federal govt decides to activate Corona Tiger Relief Force in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday has decided in principle to activate Corona Relief Tiger Force in Sindh, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad, here today.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave permission to handover administrative authority of the force to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. The meeting decided not to wait more for the decisions of the provincial government of Sindh.

SAPM Usman Dar will address a press conference in this regard to make announcement.

It maybe noted that, yesterday, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had written a letter to the chief secretary Sindh, urging him to activate the tiger force in the province.

“The force should be activated in Sindh by keeping national cause in the view”, the letter reads.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to activate Corona Relief Tiger Force across the country.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review weekly report of the Tiger Force, PM Imran had asked the chief ministers and chief secretaries to operationalize the force at district, Tehsil and union council level.

Terming volunteers of Tiger Force ‘heroes of the nation’, the prime minister had directed to ensure complete cooperation with them. He directed the authorities to ensure excellent cooperation at administrative level to provide maximum relief to masses.

On the occasion, PM Imran paid rich tribute to the volunteers of the Tiger Force and said that they were the asset of the country.

