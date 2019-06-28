Federal govt increases allowances of regular nurses

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Friday announced to raise allowance of regular nurses working in the federal government hospitals, ARY News reported.

The rise in nurses’ allowances will come into force from July 1.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza announced a raise in the wages of nurses in a statement.

He said that the monthly stipend of student nurses in the center has been enhanced from existing Rs. 6800 to 20,000 rupees per month.

He said that the mess allowance of regular nurses in grade 16 has been increased to 8000 rupees from the current 500 rupees.

The regular nurses’ dress allowance has also been increased from the present 600 rupees to 3000 rupees.

PM’s special assistant said that this increase is estimated to cost over 228 million rupees to the government in a year.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the federal government is committed to providing better facilities in the health sector. “The government is fully aware of the issues and difficulties being faced by the medical staff, and is also takes steps to resolve them.”

He said nurses are the backbone of the health system.

Comments

comments