Federal govt announces Muharram public holidays

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Tuesday announced public holiday across the country on 9th and 10th Muharram, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, similar to the previous years, the federal government also announced holidays this year on 9th and 10th Muharram, falling on 29 and 30 August.

The notification for the holidays was issued by the interior ministry as all private and government offices, educational institutes, business and other activities would remain shut during the two days.

It is pertinent to mention here that strict security measures have been taken during the month of Muharram as mourners take out processions to commemorate the sacrifice of the Karbala martyrs.

The latest mobile application has also been developed to ensure strict security during Muharram ul Haram in Peshawar.

According to the superintendent of police (SP) city, details of Muharram processions’ routes and deployment of the police is installed in the app. Furthermore, all CCTV cameras are also installed in the app.

The app will help the police to monitor processions and majalis online and deter any untoward incident.

Last week, the Punjab government had imposed a ban on pillion riding for 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province. The ban had been imposed under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code.

The ban shall not be applicable to women, children, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform, sources said. Yesterday, the Punjab Police had sought deployment of military troops in the province for maintaining law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Haram.

