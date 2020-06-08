Federal govt deprived Sindh of Rs900 billion from various allocations: Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI: An emergency meeting was held under the chair of Provincial Minister Government Sindh for Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs on Monday, ARY News reported.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Managing Director Water Board were also present in the meeting called on short notice.

Read More: Sindh govt lifts ban on fishing

Shah said that the authorities would have to work with limited resources during monsoon’s rain emergency in Karachi.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the provincial government was facing a severe financial crunch due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: CRTF is being made fully operational across Sindh: governor

The minister also claimed that the federal government has deprived them of Rs900 billion from their budgetary share.

He also directed for a campaign to demolish encroachments on rainwater drains across the city.

Comments

comments