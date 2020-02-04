Federal govt employees to get 20pc pay raise as SC allows appeal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the federal government to give a special allowance to its employees, ARY News reported.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar, was hearing an appeal against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Jun 14, 2018 verdict.

The bench set aside the high court’s verdict, allowing a 20 per cent increase in salaries of federal govt employees on account of secretariat allowance.

The judges observed the federal govt needs to stop meeting out unfair treatment to its employee.

All employees are entitled to secretariat allowance, the bench ruled.

Earlier, on Jun 14, 2018, a two-judge bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) had allowed the government’s appeal against the orders of a single bench that had allowed for increasing 20 percent salaries of all federal government employees on account of special allowance.

The federal govt challenged the orders a single bench, while saying that the said allowance would cost Rs 50 billion per annum to the national exchequer that government could not afford.

