ISLAMABAD: The federal government will take a final decision over reopening educational institutes across the country in a high-level meeting to be attended by provincial education ministers today, ARY News reported.

A meeting of education ministers for all provinces has been summoned by the federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood today which will also be attended by the chairman and director of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The education ministry released a six-point agenda of the meeting which also include the finalisation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for educational institutes in order to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

The high-ups will also hold discussion over the short-term academic syllabus for the schools, colleges and universities besides reviewing the plans for conducting examinations in 2021. According to the agenda, the participants of the meeting will also approve recommendations for BSCS and NCHD transition plan.

Moreover, the meeting will consult provinces over the establishment of anti-harassment bodies by the Federal Directorate of Education and the introduction of uniform curriculum.

