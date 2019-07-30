ISLAMABAD: The federal government has activated to counter the deteriorated situation of the metropolis after heavy rain and sought Pakistan Army’s support for the continuation of relief activities, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Following the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has contacted the high-level officials of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) citing the situation of Karachi after heavy rains.

Moreover, the federal government also sought assistance from the military troops for carrying out relief activities. Sources said that the personnel of Pakistan Army will also take part in relief activities alongside FWO and NDMA officials.

Ali Zaidi will be departed to Karachi on Wednesday morning over the instruction of PM Khan to review the relief activities for Karachiites.

Sources said that PM Khan has ordered Ali Zaidi to contact Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and asked him to provide assistance to the authorities in order to void losses in rain-hit Karachi.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Karachi is now facing the situation of urban flooding after heavy rainfall continued for two days.

The military troops have reached to the assistance of civil administration in relief work in the port city.

A flow of floodwater gushing out from Thado Dam in Gadap reached to M-9 highway and a track of the motorway from Karachi to Hyderabad was completely closed due to flash floods.

The rainwater from Thado Dam has also reached near the Sabzi Mandi of the city, according to reports.

The gushing water also affected the office of the Motorway and entered in three villages. The people of the area fearing that if the water flow not diverted it will reach to Sohrab Goth.

The water spilled out of Lyari river, which is brimmed with water after rainfall and entered in several houses adjacent to the Lyari Expressway.

Floodwater from Saadi Town entered in villages adjacent to the Northern Bypass. Around 100 people have been stranded in floodwater in Rasool Bux Goth.

The volunteers were shifting the residents to safer places, district administration sources said.

The rainwater has submerged a large tract adjacent to the Northern Bypass.

