Alyani says advised against keeping people returning from Iran at one place

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani said on Monday he had advised against quarantining all the people returning from Iran via Taftan border at one place, ARY News reported.

In a statement, he said he had proposed that the people affected by the coronavirus should be isolated.

The chief minister said the Pakistan House where the people are being put in quarantine at Taftan border can’t house more than 200-300 people. He said he had further proposed that the Taftan border be sealed to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

Alyani said the federal government has provided 300 COVID-19 testing kits and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) 1,200 tents.

Pakistan’s coronavirus count has reached 136 after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported at least 15 COVID-19 cases for the first time today.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 103 coronavirus cases thus far.

The media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, Meeran Yousuf confirmed the total number of cases in the province has reached 103 after 15 more people returning from Taftan were tested positive for the disease this evening.

