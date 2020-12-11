Federal govt announces public holidays for 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Friday announced details of the public and optional holidays for the year 2021, ARY NEWS reported citing a notification issued from Interior Ministry.

According to the notification, the public and optional holidays included the days of Muslim and non-Muslim festivals.

The number of public holidays announced by the federal government for the general public stands at 14 days and begins from Kashmir Day on February 05 to Quaid-e-Azam Day on 25 December.

In between these two holidays during the year 2021, an official closure will be observed in the country on Pakistan Day [23rd March], Labour Day [May 01], Eid ul Fitr [three days from 1st Shawal], Eid ul Azha [three days from 10th Zilhaj], Independence Day [14 August], Ashura [9th and 10th Moharram] and Eid Milad un Nabi [12th Rabiul Awal].

Optional Holidays for Muslims also included closure on Chehlum, Giyarvee Shareef, and Shab-e-Barat.

The options holidays were also announced by the government for Pakistanis belonging to religions other than Islam mostly on their religious days including Christmas, New Year Day, Good Friday, Easter, Nauroze, Diwali, and others.

