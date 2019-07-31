Federal govt committed to address traders’ problems: Sindh governor      

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government was committed to address traders’ problems, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of business community, who called on him in Karachi, Imran Ismail said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi will hold a special meeting with the representatives of the business community on Monday to resolve their issues.

He urged the FBR chairman to redress graveness of Karachi’s traders. On the occasion, PTI Karachi chapter MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said that issues of Karachi’s traders would be resolved on priority basis.

Earlier on July 7, the Karachi-based traders had withdrew their call for a three-day shutter down strike after meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

According to the details, the Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) had decided to take back the strike call after Governor Ismail had assured the traders that their grievance would be addressed.

Imran Ismail had also assured the traders that he would arrange a meeting between the traders and PM Imran on July 11.

