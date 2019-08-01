Federal Minister Ali Zaidi to unveil #LetsCleanKHI master plan today

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Ali Haider Zaidi taking the initiative announced the #LetsCleanKHI campaign which aims to clean the megacity of all the trash and waste which added to the recent detriment a day of monsoon rains caused, ARY News reported.

Zaidi had been vocal about government Sindh’s ineptness in dealing with the situation and has made his opinion heard on the issue.

In a tweet which has since gone viral and garnered support from all quarters of the country, Zaidi looks to deal with the matter himself with the support of the citizens of Karachi.

Zaidi looks to reveal a formal plan on the issue today, evening.

Yesterday (Wednesday), The Minister for Maritime Affairs taking to social media sent a few questions aimed at Sindh government and it’s lack of coping with a day of monsoon rains in the megacity.

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs tweeted his dismay at the “lack of delivery and incompetence” on the part of the Sindh government and it’s official on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

Zaidi tagged the chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the tweet said that his absence from the metropolis during the urban flooding situation raised a question, taking a jibe at Bilawal Zaidi said that perhaps he was busy plotting and planning against the federal government alongside Fazal Ur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Channeling his attention towards Saeed Ghani the current Minister for Local Government’s Sindh, Zaidi said that Ghani had deliberately been hiding his ineptness by not allowing the media inside his jurisdiction of PS-104.

The Minister said that if Ghani did not want to show the detriment in the city, then he will.

After heavy rainfall Karachi now facing a situation of urban flooding, ARY News reported on Tuesday (yesterday).

The military troops have reached to the assistance of civil administration in relief work in the port city.

A flow of floodwater gushing out from Thado Dam in Gadap has reached to M-9 highway and a track of the motorway from Karachi to Hyderabad was completely closed due to flash floods.

The rainwater from Thado Dam has also reached near the Sabzi Mandi of the city, according to reports.

The gushing water has also affected the office of the Motorway and entered in three villages. The people of the area fearing that if the water flow not diverted it will reach to Sohrab Goth.

The water spilled out of Lyari river, which is brimmed with water after rainfall and entered in several houses adjacent to the Lyari Expressway.

Floodwater from Saadi Town has entered in villages adjacent to the Northern Bypass. Around 100 people have been stranded in floodwater in Rasool Bux Goth.

The volunteers were shifting the residents to safer places, district administration sources said.

The rainwater has submerged a large tract adjacent to the Northern Bypass.

Amid intermittent rainfall, water spilled out of a nullah in PECHS area and entered in Karachi Admin Society and the PECH. The water gushing out from the overflowing drain entering in houses and causing hardships for people, local residents said.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Hussasin Shalwani visited various areas of the city and inspected the ongoing work for drainage of the standing water.

The Commissioner visited Club Road, Shara-e-Faisal, Nursery, Stadium Road, Hassan Square and NIPA area.

