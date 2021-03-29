Federal minister uses influence to get family vaccinated against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema allegedly used his influence to get his family members including famed actor Iffat Omar vaccinated against the COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

A video shared on Instagram showed the family members of the federal minister getting an anti-COVID jab.

The video, which was shared on social media by a close relative of Tariq Bashir Cheema, shows a group of women getting the anti-covid jab. Famous actor Iffat Omar was also amongst those who received the anti-covid vaccination.

All of the people getting vaccination during the video apparently look below the age of 60 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has currently allowed vaccination for people aged over 60 years besides also vaccinating health workers in the first phase.

A proper online mechanism is being devised for the people falling under the age limit to get vaccinated which included sending an SMS on 1166 carrying the NIC number.

The 13-digit national identity card number should be entered in the message without any spaces or hyphen.

A reply carrying a pin code would be sent on a similar number and the place and date of the anti-COVID vaccine would then be later conveyed as soon as the availability of the vaccine is confirmed.

After being informed regarding the date and venue, the person getting a jab had to visit the anti-COVID vaccine centre along with the original NIC and pin code. After verification of the credentials, the person would receive the anti-COVID jab.

Besides this, a message confirming the vaccination process would also be received on the person’s number.

However, in Tariq Bashir Cheema’s case, it apparently looks that all of these procedures were also violated to get the anti-COVID dose.

