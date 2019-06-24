Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan calls upon Federal Minister for Science and Technology

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry today (Monday) met with the Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan Nicole Goia, ARY News reported.

The Romanian Ambassador lauded the university educational standards of Pakistan.

He also bestowed high praise on the Minister for Science and Technology for the relentless efforts he had put forth to improve the current state of affairs after assuming charge of the ministry.

Goia also expressed best wishes for the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan’s initiative towards self-reliance.

Both dignitaries agreed on increasing and strengthening ties between the countries pertaining to the field of science and technology.

