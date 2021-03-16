Federal ministers take jibes at PDM leaders after long march postponed  

ISLAMABAD: Federal ministers on Tuesday took jibes at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders after the opposition alliance stood divided between PPP and other nine parties regarding a decision to use the resignations option during the long march towards Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

Commenting on the PDM decision, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar took to Twitter and said that the alliance has been destroyed after PPP has refused to tender resignations, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has refused to go ahead with the long march plan without resignation and Nawaz Sharif has refused to return to Pakistan.

Adviser to PM on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar lauded Asif Zardari over the decision saying that he had distanced himself from the personal fight of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

“PPP is part of the system while Maulana [Fazlur Rehman] is an outsider,” he said adding that who would sacrifice a government for a convict-in a reference towards the PML-N supremo.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed took a laugh at the situation and said that the PDM has been destroyed. “Maulana could not remain outside the assembly, certified disqualified could not come to Pakistan while Zardari could not leave the Sindh government and assemblies,” he said in a message on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Murad Saeed said that after a defeat in the electoral arena, the alliance lost its ground while seeking personal gains.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the long march scheduled for March 26 has been postponed owing to differences over the resignations option.

Addressing a presser after the consultative meeting of the PDM, Fazlur Rehman, who was flanked by PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani, said that the meeting discussed the long march and linked it with the resignations from the assemblies.

“Nine parties in the PDM have supported the idea of resignations while the PPP has expressed reservation over it and sought time to re-consult regarding the option within the party,” he said.

“There will be no long march without resignations,” he said as he walked out from the presser.

