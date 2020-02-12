ISLAMABAD: The federal authorities have taken notice of police casualties during encounters with criminal elements in Islamabad and issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the law enforcement authority to be followed during raids, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The SOP said that any raid against the criminal elements could only be carried out after prior approval of the concerned superintendent of police (SP). The raiding party should comprise of personnel from Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

The personnel carrying out the raid should be equipped with bulletproof vests, helmet, arms and ammunition.

The directives were issued after police personnel sustained injuries and one of them was killed during encounters with criminal elements owing to lack of implementation on the above mentioned SOPs in the past week.

On February 06, an Islamabad cop identified as ASI Shakeel Ahmed was killed after a police party was fired upon by criminals in Wah Cantt area of Rawalpindi.

According to police, a raid was carried out by Islamabad police authorities on the indication of an arrested accused in Rawalpindi.

“As soon as the police party reached the desired location, they were fired upon by criminals,” they said adding that a cop, ASI Shakeel Ahmed, sustained bullet injuries during the crossfire and died on the spot.

The miscreants were able to run away from the scene.

